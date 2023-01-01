About Nathan Rendler, MD

I have always enjoyed working with kids and their parents — from my days as a camp counselor as well as a coach active in youth sports. Since 1990, I've practiced in a small private practice setting in Poway, where my staff and I enjoy a rewarding personal relationship with our patients and their families. My special interests include asthma, allergy and attention deficit problems. I encourage open and friendly communication to help meet the needs of my patients. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, coaching youth sports and playing guitar.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hebrew , Spanish

Education Columbus Hospital : Internship

Columbus Hospital : Residency

The University of Toledo : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.