Scheduling not available for this provider
About Nguyen Le, MD
I strive to provide optimum care and put the patient first.
Age:54
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese, Spanish
Education
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1548308109
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nguyen Le, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nguyen Le, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.