Nicholas Saenz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatric surgery (board certified)
About Nicholas Saenz, MD
Age:62
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Michigan:Medical School
Boston Children's Hospital:Fellowship
Harvard Medical School:Internship
Harvard Medical School:Residency
NPI
1447321203
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicholas Saenz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
