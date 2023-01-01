Provider Image

Pamela Lam, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers
    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    619-280-4213

About Pamela Lam, DO

In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Cantonese, English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1235540964

Pamela Lam, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.