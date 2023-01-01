About Parvin Mani, MD

I am committed to providing quality care to all of my patients all of the time.

Age: 63

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Vanderbilt University : Residency

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (Iran) : Medical School



Areas of focus Breast disease

Colposcopy

Cryosurgery

Endometriosis

Incontinence

Laparoscopic surgery

Menopause

Premenstrual syndrome

Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN

Sexual dysfunction

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.