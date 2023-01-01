Provider Image

Parvin Mani, MD

Medical Doctor
Gynecology (board certified)
Location and phone

  1. San Diego Gynecology and Laser Center
    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 208
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-583-7555

About Parvin Mani, MD

I am committed to providing quality care to all of my patients all of the time.
Age:
 63
In practice since:
 2002
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Farsi
Education
Vanderbilt University:
 Residency
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (Iran):
 Medical School
