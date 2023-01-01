Parvin Mani, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gynecology (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Gynecology and Laser Center5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 208
San Diego, CA 92120
About Parvin Mani, MD
I am committed to providing quality care to all of my patients all of the time.
Age:63
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Vanderbilt University:Residency
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Isfahan University of Medical Sciences (Iran):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Incontinence
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124124730
Insurance plans accepted
Parvin Mani, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Parvin Mani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
