Patricia Deckert, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Patricia Deckert, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Patricia Deckert, DO
Age:76
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Michiganiana Community Hospital - South:Internship
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1922169036
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Patricia Deckert, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia Deckert, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Patricia Deckert, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Patricia Deckert, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.