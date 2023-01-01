Paul Dean, MD
About Paul Dean, MD
I became a physician because I enjoy teaching people and educating patients about their medical issues. A healthy lifestyle, supplements and an appropriate diet are important to good skin health. I encourage all my patients to become their own advocates regarding skin health. Outside of work, I enjoy bicycling, outdoor activities and watercolors.
Age:79
In practice since:1975
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
National Institution Health:Fellowship
University of Colorado:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cryosurgery
- Skin cancer
NPI
1730187857
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Paul Dean, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Dean, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
