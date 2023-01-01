Paul Murphy, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine

About Paul Murphy, MD
Our Mission is to provides the highest quality of care, in a cost effective manner with the patient's life and activity goals a priority.
Age:71
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
New York Medical College:Medical School
Sports Medicine, Lower Extremity, TX:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
NPI
1265543615
Special recognitions
