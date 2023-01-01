Paul Schalch Lepe, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
- 5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 3, Suite 101
La Mesa, CA 91942
- 765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Paul Schalch Lepe, MD
I am passionate about helping patients achieve their full potential by improving their health and quality of life. Medicine is the ultimate way to combine science with humanism for the achievement of this goal. My practice focuses on diagnosing and treating adult and pediatric patients with a wide range of problems affecting the ears, nose, sinuses, throat, oral cavity and soft tissues of the neck, by means of the latest technological advancements, in a compassionate and detail-oriented manner. I have a special interest in diagnosing and treating patients with obstructive sleep apnea that cannot tolerate CPAP by means of effective, minimally-invasive, often office-based treatments that are safe and well tolerated. In my spare time, I enjoy food and travel, and nothing makes me happier than enjoying these two things with my wife and kids. I also love music, as well as watching movies or reading a good book.
Age:47
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:chalk
Languages:English, German, Spanish
Education
Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico:Medical School
Loyola University (Chicago):Internship
UC Irvine Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cancer
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Eardrum perforations
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
NPI
1558550053
