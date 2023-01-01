About Paul Schalch Lepe, MD

I am passionate about helping patients achieve their full potential by improving their health and quality of life. Medicine is the ultimate way to combine science with humanism for the achievement of this goal. My practice focuses on diagnosing and treating adult and pediatric patients with a wide range of problems affecting the ears, nose, sinuses, throat, oral cavity and soft tissues of the neck, by means of the latest technological advancements, in a compassionate and detail-oriented manner. I have a special interest in diagnosing and treating patients with obstructive sleep apnea that cannot tolerate CPAP by means of effective, minimally-invasive, often office-based treatments that are safe and well tolerated. In my spare time, I enjoy food and travel, and nothing makes me happier than enjoying these two things with my wife and kids. I also love music, as well as watching movies or reading a good book.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: chalk

Languages: English , German , Spanish

Education Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico : Medical School

Loyola University (Chicago) : Internship

UC Irvine Medical Center : Residency



