About Raymond Heung, MD

I became a physician because it is rewarding to help a patient get rid of cancer in this advancing age of technology. I want to help you select the best choice for maximizing survival, a better quality of life and aiming to cure this challenging disease as the final goal. In my spare time, I like to travel, listen to music and explore new technology.

Age: 66

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Mandarin , Cantonese

Education Meridia Huron Hospital : Residency

Metro Health Medical Center : Residency

China Medical University : Medical School

City Of Hope National Medical Center : Fellowship

Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore. MD) : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



