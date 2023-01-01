Scheduling not available for this provider
About Raymond Heung, MD
I became a physician because it is rewarding to help a patient get rid of cancer in this advancing age of technology. I want to help you select the best choice for maximizing survival, a better quality of life and aiming to cure this challenging disease as the final goal. In my spare time, I like to travel, listen to music and explore new technology.
Age:66
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin, Cantonese
Education
Meridia Huron Hospital:Residency
Metro Health Medical Center:Residency
China Medical University:Medical School
City Of Hope National Medical Center:Fellowship
Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore. MD):Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Complementary therapies
- Hodgkin's disease
- Infusion therapy
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Lymphedema
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Thyroid cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699772756
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raymond Heung, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raymond Heung, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raymond Heung, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raymond Heung, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.