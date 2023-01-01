Rebecca Rodriguez, MD
Rebecca Rodriguez, MD
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group865 3rd Ave
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Rebecca Rodriguez, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Residency
Texas Tech University:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1801329990
Insurance plans accepted
Rebecca Rodriguez, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
