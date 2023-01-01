Reza Shirazi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Reza Shirazi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Reza Shirazi, MD
I work to provide high quality, state-of-the-art health care in a compassionate and caring environment.
Age:52
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Loyola University:Internship
University of Cincinnati:Residency
Rosalind Franklin University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Breast cancer
- Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
- Prostate seed implanting
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336175272
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reza Shirazi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reza Shirazi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.