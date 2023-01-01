About Reza Shirazi, MD

I work to provide high quality, state-of-the-art health care in a compassionate and caring environment.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi

Education Loyola University : Internship

University of Cincinnati : Residency

Rosalind Franklin University : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.