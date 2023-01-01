Richard Katz, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
About Richard Katz, MD
Age:79
In practice since:1977
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Northwestern University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
NPI
1548332539
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Richard Katz, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Katz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
