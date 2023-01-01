Ritvik Mehta, MD
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Plastic surgery
No ratings available
About Ritvik Mehta, MD
My goal is to treat every patient with respect and compassion, and provide the latest and up-to-date medical care.
Age:46
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:Internship
Massachusetts Eye and Ear:Residency
Massachusetts Eye and Ear:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cochlear implant
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Facial plastic surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Laser peel
- Laser surgery
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skin graft
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Tattoo removal
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
NPI
1245393586
Special recognitions
