Ritvik Mehta, MD

Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Plastic surgery
About Ritvik Mehta, MD

My goal is to treat every patient with respect and compassion, and provide the latest and up-to-date medical care.
Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Hindi
Education
Massachusetts General Hospital:
 Internship
Massachusetts Eye and Ear:
 Residency
Massachusetts Eye and Ear:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1245393586

