About Ritvik Mehta, MD

My goal is to treat every patient with respect and compassion, and provide the latest and up-to-date medical care.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hindi

Education Massachusetts General Hospital : Internship

Massachusetts Eye and Ear : Residency

Massachusetts Eye and Ear : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



