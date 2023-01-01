Robert Ginsberg, MD
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
About Robert Ginsberg, MD
Age:73
In practice since:1979
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Montefiore Hospital:Internship
Areas of focus
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Shingles
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1285618728
Special recognitions
