Roderick Comunale, II, MD
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
About Roderick Comunale, II, MD
I specialize in alternative medicine, stress and anxiety alleviation.
In practice since:1991
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Kom-u-nall
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
University of Southern California:Residency
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Dialysis
NPI
1568462109
Special recognitions
