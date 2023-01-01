Roy David, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Plastic surgery
Roy David, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Plastic surgery
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Roy David, MD
Our practice focuses exclusivesly on facial plastic surgery and offers leading edge care in this field.
Age:54
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Illinois:Internship
University of Illinois:Residency
Rousso Fac. Plastic Surg. Clin:Fellowship
University of Pennsylvania:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Hair transplant
- Laser peel
- Laser surgery
- Liposuction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730130287
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roy David, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roy David, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.