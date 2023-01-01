Sandy Feldman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Sandy Feldman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Sandy Feldman, MD
Age:67
In practice since:1994
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Rush Medical College:Medical School
Rush Medical College:Internship
Rush Medical College:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Glaucoma
- Laser surgery
- Microsurgery
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164529160
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sandy Feldman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sandy Feldman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.