Sanjay Ghosh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
Senta Clinic3590 Camino Del Rio N
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
About Sanjay Ghosh, MD
I am a committed neurosurgeon with fellowship training in skull base surgery, who specializes in providing state-of-the-art care to patients with disorders of the brain, spine, ear, head and skull base.
Age:53
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Michigan:Medical School
Los Angeles County General Hospital:Residency
Los Angeles County General Hospital:Fellowship
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Brain tumor
- Laminectomy
- Minimally invasive spine surgery
- Pituitary tumors
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346285566
Insurance plans accepted
Sanjay Ghosh, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sanjay Ghosh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
