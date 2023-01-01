About Sanjay Ghosh, MD

I am a committed neurosurgeon with fellowship training in skull base surgery, who specializes in providing state-of-the-art care to patients with disorders of the brain, spine, ear, head and skull base.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Michigan : Medical School

Los Angeles County General Hospital : Residency

Los Angeles County General Hospital : Fellowship

University of Southern California : Residency

University of Southern California : Fellowship



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

Brain tumor

Laminectomy

Minimally invasive spine surgery

Pituitary tumors

Stereotactic intracranial surgery

