About Sarah Ledbetter, MD

I chose medicine because caring for patients is an incredible honor and privilege. I believe in caring for patients with the same kindness, compassion and respect that I would want for my own loved ones. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time outdoors, camping, hiking, going to the beach and traveling.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

Tufts University : Medical School

Boston University Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus LGBTQ health

Nutrition

NPI 1508285990