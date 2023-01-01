Sarah Ledbetter, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sarah Ledbetter, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
About Sarah Ledbetter, MD
I chose medicine because caring for patients is an incredible honor and privilege. I believe in caring for patients with the same kindness, compassion and respect that I would want for my own loved ones. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time outdoors, camping, hiking, going to the beach and traveling.
Age:40
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Tufts University:Medical School
Boston University Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
Special recognitions
