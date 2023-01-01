Scott Luzi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pathology (board certified)
Scott Luzi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pathology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Scott Luzi, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
National Capital Consortium:Residency
Armed Forces Institute of Pathology:Fellowship
Michigan State University:Medical School
Sparrow Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1235113390
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott Luzi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott Luzi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.