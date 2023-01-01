Scott Sessions, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
About Scott Sessions, MD
Age:65
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Portuguese
Education
Lankenau Hospital:Internship
Lankenau Hospital:Residency
Temple University:Medical School
University of Missouri:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Laser surgery
- Liposuction
- Tattoo removal
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1114163060
