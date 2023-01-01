Scott Tanaka, MD
Location and phone
- 4060 4th Ave
Suite 700
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
About Scott Tanaka, MD
There is nothing more rewarding than the ability to help someone regain their function and see them return to the activities they enjoy. I believe the key to a successful outcome is involving the patient in the decision-making process. Treatment begins not only with identifying the problem, but also understanding the goals each patient hopes to achieve and helping them make the best treatment decision based on those goals. Communication is an important component of care both for diagnosing a problem as well as ensuring each patient understands their treatment plan and what to expect throughout their recovery process. It is my privilege to care for patients and help them achieve the best outcome possible. I cherish the time I am able to spend with my family. In my spare time, I also enjoy golf and skiing.
Age:42
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Tulane University:Medical School
Atlanta Medical Center:Internship
Atlanta Medical Center:Residency
Indiana University:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1881843050
Insurance plans accepted
Scott Tanaka, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
