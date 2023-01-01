Shawn Bissonnette, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Shawn Bissonnette, MD
"Having a close, ongoing relationship with patients gives me a chance to watch them grow and develop. Providing traditional personal care in an HMO world."
Age:70
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Asthma
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1558451963
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shawn Bissonnette, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
