Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
(over age 18 only)
Sonia Ponce, MD, PC340 4th Avenue
Suite 11
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
About Sonia Ponce, MD
As a child, I had an instinctual inclination to heal the injured around me. Where I grew up, we did not have easy access to doctors, no one in my family was in medicine. The passion for the profession was a natural desire to alleviate pain and suffering. Therefore, I believe that I did not choose medicine, medicine chose me. I believe that patients must be empowered with knowledge to care for themselves. Understanding cardiovascular health is essential so people don't have to worry about dealing with cardiovascular disease. However, if the disease is now manifested, providing the patient with knowledge, appropriate medical care, and empathetic support is essential to regain wellness. I love spending time with my husband and daughter. We all like to stay physically active and get outdoors often for runs, cycling trips, river adventures, you name it!
Age:43
Pronouns:she/her/hers
Languages:Spanish
Education
University of New Mexico:Residency
University of Utah:Medical School
University of New Mexico:Fellowship
University of New Mexico:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Atrial fibrillation
- Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging
- Chemical stress test
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
- Pulmonary hypertension
- Vascular (venous) ultrasound
NPI
1164659033
