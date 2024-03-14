About Sonia Ponce, MD

As a child, I had an instinctual inclination to heal the injured around me. Where I grew up, we did not have easy access to doctors, no one in my family was in medicine. The passion for the profession was a natural desire to alleviate pain and suffering. Therefore, I believe that I did not choose medicine, medicine chose me. I believe that patients must be empowered with knowledge to care for themselves. Understanding cardiovascular health is essential so people don't have to worry about dealing with cardiovascular disease. However, if the disease is now manifested, providing the patient with knowledge, appropriate medical care, and empathetic support is essential to regain wellness. I love spending time with my husband and daughter. We all like to stay physically active and get outdoors often for runs, cycling trips, river adventures, you name it!

Age: 43

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Languages: Spanish

Education University of New Mexico : Residency

University of Utah : Medical School

University of New Mexico : Fellowship

University of New Mexico : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



