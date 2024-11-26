Provider Image

Stone Thayer, MD, DMD

Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)

  1. Carmel Mountain Oral & Facial Surgery

    9912 Carmel Mountain Road
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92129
    858-484-6418

  2. Hillcrest Perio & Oral Surgery

    1000 West Washington Street
    Suite 1
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-297-0700

  3. San Diego Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 311
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2600

 50

 Male

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:

 Residency

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:

 Internship

Baptist Hospital (Nashville, TN):

 Fellowship

University of Texas Southwestern Medical School:

 Medical School

1255416459

