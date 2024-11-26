Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Carmel Mountain Oral & Facial Surgery9912 Carmel Mountain Road
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92129
Get directions
Hillcrest Perio & Oral Surgery1000 West Washington Street
Suite 1
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
San Diego Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery8008 Frost St.
Suite 311
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Carmel Mountain Oral & Facial Surgery9912 Carmel Mountain Road
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Hillcrest Perio & Oral Surgery1000 West Washington Street
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Stone Thayer, MD, DMD
Age:50
Gender:Male
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Internship
Baptist Hospital (Nashville, TN):Fellowship
University of Texas Southwestern Medical School:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1255416459
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stone Thayer, MD, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stone Thayer, MD, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.