Tabita Wright, MD

Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
About Tabita Wright, MD

Age:
 65
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology/Washington University School of Medicine:
 Internship
Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology/Washington University School of Medicine:
 Residency
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:
 Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
NPI
1447461272

