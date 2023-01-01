Tabita Wright, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
Insurance
Tabita Wright, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Tabita Wright, MD
Age:65
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology/Washington University School of Medicine:Internship
Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology/Washington University School of Medicine:Residency
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
NPI
1447461272
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tabita Wright, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tabita Wright, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.