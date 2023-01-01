Tawny Sauriol, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Tawny Sauriol, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center120 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Tawny Sauriol, MD
Age:44
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Latrobe Area Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
NPI
1164780219
Insurance plans accepted
Tawny Sauriol, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tawny Sauriol, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tawny Sauriol, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.