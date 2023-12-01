Medical doctor (MD)
About Barry Lipson, MD
I believe that the best medical care is delivered when patients are involved in their treatment and treatment decisions. It is therefore necessary to properly educate patients so that care can proceed in a team approach. In this manner, the best possible results can be achieved on an individualized basis. I knew I wanted to be a physician from a very young age. As for the practice of ophthalmology, I feel that helping my patients preserve or improve their vision is one of the most gratifying experiences that I can imagine. In my spare time, I am an avid running and have run several marathons. I hope to run another in the near future. However, the most valuable time I spend is with my family - my wife and my three children.
Age:64
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
University of Michigan:Medical School
Manhattan EET Hospital:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Oakwood Hospital & Medical Center (Deerborn, MI):Internship
1801903513
Verified PatientDecember 1, 2023
5.0
I would recommend Dr. Abramowitz gladly; unfortunately, he is retiring. He will be missed!
Verified PatientNovember 14, 2023
5.0
Dr. Abramowitz has always been exceptional. Very sad to see him retire.
Verified PatientNovember 5, 2023
5.0
Also great, the right level of caring balanced with guidance. I am sorry to see Dr. Abromowtiz retiring.
Verified PatientNovember 5, 2023
5.0
Really good
Over 100 recognitions
Barry Lipson, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry Lipson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
