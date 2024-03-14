Certified nurse-midwife (CNM)
Location and phone
9850 Genesee Ave9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 360
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
Care schedule
9850 Genesee Ave9850 Genesee Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About tester testington, MD, CNM
This is a biography!
Age:64
In practice since:1995
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:Burmese, English
Education
Ventura County Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bee sting allergy
- Podiatry
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
tester testington, MD, CNM, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 500 recognitions
tester testington, MD, CNM, has received over 500 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from tester testington, MD, CNM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
