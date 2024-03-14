Provider Image

tester testington, MD, CNM

Certified nurse-midwife (CNM)
Pediatric allergy (board certified)
Podiatric surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
SharpCare
  1. 9850 Genesee Ave
    9850 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 360
    San Diego, CA 92037
    Get directions
    858-626-5925
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions
    858-499-2600
Care schedule

9850 Genesee Ave
9850 Genesee Avenue
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
2600 Via De La Valle
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About tester testington, MD, CNM

This is a biography!
Age:
 64
In practice since:
 1995
Gender:
 Non-binary
Languages: 
Burmese, English
Education
Ventura County Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Bee sting allergy
  • Podiatry
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
Insurance plans accepted

tester testington, MD, CNM, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 500 recognitions
tester testington, MD, CNM, has received over 500 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from tester testington, MD, CNM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
