Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Thomas Karagianes, MD
NPI
1669483749
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thomas Karagianes, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Karagianes, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thomas Karagianes, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Karagianes, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.