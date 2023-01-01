Toni Georgiades, DDS
No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
General dentistry
Location and phone
- 4407 Manchester Ave
Suite 208
Encinitas, CA 92024
About Toni Georgiades, DDS
Age:63
In practice since:1991
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Ohio State University:Medical School
Ohio State University:Dental
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dentures
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1073522280
Recognize this provider
