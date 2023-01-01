Provider Image

Toni Georgiades, DDS

Doctor of Dental Surgery
General dentistry

Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. 4407 Manchester Ave
    Suite 208
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    760-753-6124

About Toni Georgiades, DDS

Age:
 63
In practice since:
 1991
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Ohio State University:
 Medical School
Ohio State University:
 Dental
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Dentures
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1073522280

