Provider Image

Truc Nguyen, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 2440 Fenton St
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions
    619-656-3040

About Truc Nguyen, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1881884054

Insurance plans accepted

Truc Nguyen, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Truc Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.