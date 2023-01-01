Tu Truong, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Tu Truong, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Tu Truong, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of Saigon:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Headache
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Tuberculosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568537132
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tu Truong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tu Truong, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.