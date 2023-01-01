Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD
Age:54
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Areas of focus
- Anterior laminectomy
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Brain tumor
- Laminectomy
- Pituitary tumors
- Spine surgery
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235134966
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vrijesh Tantuwaya, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.