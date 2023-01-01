William Bigham, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
About William Bigham, MD
My goal is to provide the best possible eye care while serving our patients in a friendly, welcoming environment.
Age:69
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
National Naval Medical Center:Internship
Wills Eye Hospital:Fellowship
University of Virginia:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Microsurgery
- Pterygium surgery
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1104893692
Special recognitions
