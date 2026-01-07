I decided to become a physician after serving as an EMT in Chicago. I was drawn toward the career with each patient we took to the Emergency Departments in town. My mission is to cure occasionally, treat mostly and care always. When I am not working, I enjoy music, surfing, golfing and the San Diego outdoors.

William Linnik, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Linnik, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift .

William Linnik, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Linnik, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift .

Back to top

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.