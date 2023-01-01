William Shuffett, MD
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
William Shuffett, MD, FACS131 Orange Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
About William Shuffett, MD
I give every patient 100 percent, as I have for the past 19 years.
Age:70
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Davis:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of Kentucky:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Hair transplant
- Laser peel
- Liposuction
- Tattoo removal
NPI
1588767529
Insurance plans accepted
William Shuffett, MD, accepts only 1 insurance plan.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
William Shuffett, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Shuffett, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
