Provider Image

William Shuffett, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. William Shuffett, MD, FACS
    131 Orange Ave
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions
    619-437-4449

About William Shuffett, MD

I give every patient 100 percent, as I have for the past 19 years.
Age:
 70
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, Davis:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of Kentucky:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1588767529

Insurance plans accepted

William Shuffett, MD, accepts only 1 insurance plan.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
William Shuffett, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Shuffett, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.