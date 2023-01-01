About William Shuffett, MD

I give every patient 100 percent, as I have for the past 19 years.

Age: 70

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Davis : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of Kentucky : Medical School



Areas of focus Breast augmentation

Breast implant removal

Chemical peel

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Dermabrasion

Hair transplant

Laser peel

Liposuction

Tattoo removal

