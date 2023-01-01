William Umansky, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
William Umansky, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About William Umansky, MD
Age:60
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Stanford University:Internship
Stanford University:Residency
Davies Medical Center:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Liposuction
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619048261
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Umansky, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Umansky, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.