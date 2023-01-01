Radiology Downloads
You must be an authorized user to install and use these applications. Click the appropriate DOWNLOAD link to obtain the application files. When you double click the zip file, you will receive a prompt to extract the contents to your computer. Contact the Technical Assistance Center at 858-627-5000 if you have any questions.
Fujifilm (Windows 10 ONLY)
DOWNLOAD MPR Fusion application
DOWNLOAD Synapse 4.4.400 application
DOWNLOAD Visual Desktop application
Nuance (Windows 10 ONLY)
DOWNLOAD PowerScribe One 2023 Client
DOWNLOAD PowerScribe One 2022 Client
DOWNLOAD PowerScribe One Offline Speech
DOWNLOAD PowerScribe One Utilities
Canon
DOWNLOAD Canon Vitrea AV v7.15.1
MIM Software
DOWNLOAD MIM Encore (SDi WFH Only) Application
DynaCAD
DOWNLOAD DynaCAD 5.0 Client