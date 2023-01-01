About our foundations
Foundations of Sharp
Coronado Hospital Foundation
Grossmont Hospital Foundation
Sharp HealthCare Foundation
News and donor stories
Foundation news
Reports
2022 Report on Giving
COVID-19 report
Ways to donate
Ways to give
Honor a caregiver
Honor a loved one
Support a location
Giving societies
Giving programs
Estate planning
Recurring giving
Support a program
Corporate sponsors
Employee giving
Donate your boat or car
Events
Sign in
Welcome
Sign in
About our foundations
About our foundations
Foundations of Sharp
Coronado Hospital Foundation
Grossmont Hospital Foundation
Sharp HealthCare Foundation
News and donor stories
Foundation news
Reports
2022 Report on Giving
COVID-19 report
Ways to donate
Ways to donate
Ways to give
Honor a caregiver
Honor a loved one
Support a location
Giving societies
Giving programs
Estate planning
Recurring giving
Support a program
Corporate sponsors
Employee giving
Donate your boat or car
Events
Need help?
Email us
Chat with us
8 am to 8 pm daily
1-800-827-4277
Weekdays, 7 am to 7 pm
View
phone directory