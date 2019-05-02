10 ways to boost your mental health

10 ways to boost your mental health

Mental health encompasses our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act, and influences how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices.

Experts at Sharp HealthCare share 10 ways to help you improve your overall mental health:

1. Clean up

Yes, mess causes stress

It’s true. That stack of unread mail can cause real anxiety. Here’s how to get a handle on it.

The garage you never organized. The dishes you'll wash "tomorrow." The stacks of unread mail that might contain your latest car payment. It's a mess that can be causing you real, tangible stress. To keep "mess stress" at bay, experts recommend taking six active steps to help organize the environment around you.

2. Get out of your rut

8 ways to get out of a rut

Shake off that dark cloud and step into the light with these helpful tips.

When motivation runs thin and you feel yourself settling into a rut, you might think there is nowhere to turn and no way to achieve a fresh start. If you find yourself stalling out, practicing self-care strategies, such as exercising, getting more sleep and taking time for yourself, is the best way to recharge your batteries.

3. Be mindful

Mindfulness on the go

These simple mindfulness tips can help you reduce stress and increase focus.

In today's hectic world, it's easy to get caught up in our busy lives, and we may find ourselves feeling anxious, stressed and burned out.

Incorporating mindfulness into your daily routine can be key to helping you develop the ability to be calm, focused and present throughout your day.

4. Practice positive self-talk

The importance of positive self-talk

What does your inner voice say? That’s up to you.

The next time you make a mistake, stop and take a moment to listen to your inner voice. Your inner voice, or self-talk, is a running narration of your daily experiences. It is a combination of conscious thoughts and unconscious beliefs, developed throughout your life. Positively influencing your self-talk throughout your day can help you increase your self-love.

5. Exercise

How exercise affects your mental health

Learn how having a fitness routine can positively impact your mental well-being.

If you've ever hit the gym or gone on a brisk walk after a stressful day, chances are good that you felt better afterward, both physically and mentally. Most of the time, people feel accomplished and more relaxed after even a little bit of exercise. And while good exercise habits help with improved physical outcomes, evidence shows there's a strong link between exercise and mental health, too.

6. Nurture your relationship

5 ways to nurture your relationship

Meaningful relationships take some work. These tips can help.

There is no relationship like the one you have with your significant other. You rely on each other every day, you see the good and the bad, and you build a friendship along with a loving bond. Using "love languages" as a road map, experts suggest discussing these strategies with your partner to nurture your relationship.

7. Be more positive

6 ways to be more positive (infographic)

Harness your inner optimist with these tips from our experts.

Positive thinking is a powerful thing. It helps you cope with stress and depression — and does wonders for your physical well-being. But staying positive isn't always easy. The daily practice of affirmations, mindfulness and staying active are some of the ways to keep your thoughts positive.

8. Set boundaries

6 tips to set boundaries with difficult people

It isn’t easy, but setting healthy limits is a sign of self-respect.

We all have that one person in our life: the over-sharer, the over-asker, the over-stepper. They are boundary-crossers. Learning how to set boundaries is a matter of self-respect that helps set guidelines for what you will and won't accept from people in your life.

9. Stay connected

Female friendships: good for health and happiness

Creating and sustaining friendships has emotional and physical benefits.

Research shows that female friendship is good for our health. When women spend time with women they enjoy, their bodies release the hormone oxytocin, which combats stress and creates calm. The more friends we have, the less likely we are to develop certain health issues, such as dementia.

10. Show gratitude

An act of gratitude a day keeps the doctor away

Practicing gratitude can improve physical and mental health.

Research shows that exercising gratitude can improve emotional and physical health and can help to strengthen relationships. Gratitude can be practiced in a variety of ways, both small and large. You can reap the benefits with acts as simple as posting something you are grateful for on social media or sending a thank-you note to a loved one.

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital provides comprehensive services for people of all ages experiencing serious behavioral and emotional problems, including anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide. Call 858-836-8484 to learn more.

