The coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 continues to be top of mind for many, as well as at the top of each news cycle. While the number of cases changes daily, there are a few facts about COVID-19 and how you can protect yourself and loved ones that remain the same.

It is important to recognize that most people with coronavirus disease will experience mild respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold. However, COVID-19 can cause severe illness and, in some cases, lead to death.

Here are five more things you should know about the novel coronavirus and how to protect yourself and your loved ones:

Experts stress that patients in the U.S. who experience symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, body aches, muscle pain, fatigue, runny nose and/or sneezing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, loss of smell and taste, loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea and or vomiting — should also be concerned about the flu, which can share similar symptoms. Like COVID-19, the flu can lead to pneumonia and other respiratory problems, so medical attention should be sought immediately if you experience trouble breathing.

Talk to your doctor if you or a loved one have had close contact with someone who is confirmed to have, or is being evaluated for, COVID-19 or if you are experiencing fever and cough or difficulty breathing.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor, urgent care, emergency room or other health care provider if you have these symptoms. Your provider will work with the public health department and CDC to determine whether you need to be tested for COVID-19.

This story was updated on June 17, 2020.