Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
Positive thinking is a powerful thing. It helps you battle stress and depression — and does wonders for your physical well-being. But staying positive isn't always easy.
We asked Dr. Brian Miller, a psychiatrist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Dr. Suhair Erikat, a therapist with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, to share six simple tricks.
View the printable version of this infographic.
Learn more about Sharp's mental health programs and services for children, adolescents and adults, including day programs, inpatient and outpatient care.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Dr. Brian Miller is a psychiatrist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital. To learn more about Sharp's mental health services or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).
Dr. Suhair Erikat is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.