6 ways to be more positive (infographic)

By The Health News Team | April 12, 2018

Positive thinking is a powerful thing. It helps you battle stress and depression — and does wonders for your physical well-being. But staying positive isn't always easy.

We asked Dr. Brian Miller, a psychiatrist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Dr. Suhair Erikat, a therapist with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, to share six simple tricks.

6 tips to be more positive infographic final

View the printable version of this infographic.

Learn more about Sharp's mental health programs and services for children, adolescents and adults, including day programs, inpatient and outpatient care.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Brian Miller

Contributor

Dr. Brian Miller is a psychiatrist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital. To learn more about Sharp's mental health services or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).

Dr. Suhair Erikat

Contributor

Dr. Suhair Erikat is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

