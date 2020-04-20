If COVID-19 is keeping you up at night, you’re not alone. For many, news of the global pandemic is causing a great deal of mental stress, while changes in schedules are disrupting our natural sleep rhythms.

“Sleep can certainly be impacted by COVID-19,” says Dr. Victoria Sharma, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Sleep Disorders Center. “Some people can experience difficulty falling asleep, while others find themselves waking up throughout the night.”

According to Dr. Sharma, COVID-19 can impact sleep in two ways:

Added stress and anxiety

This pandemic has added a new layer of worries that we don’t typically experience. Those who work are adjusting to a home office environment. Parents have taken on a homeschooling role. The “new normal” means sheltering in place. Financial hardships are growing. And every day, a negative news loop brings more confusion and concern.

“Staying up worrying about our health and our livelihoods can result in insomnia,” Dr. Sharma says. “And in turn, lack of sleep increases our body’s stress levels, resulting in more loss of sleep.” Changes to a set routine

The quality of your sleep relies a lot upon your daily sleep schedule. Changes to this schedule, such as sleeping in or staying up later, can throw off your circadian rhythm.

“With many people working from home, and kids staying home, typical schedules are no longer present,” Dr. Sharma says. “There’s no longer a reason to be strict about wake or bed times. But the combination of excess worry and disrupted circadian rhythm can wreak havoc on our sleep.”

Tips for better sleep

Sleep troubles can be frustrating, but according to Dr. Sharma, they can also leave us vulnerable to illness. “While it’s easy to see how COVID-19 can impact our sleep, it’s also important to note that our sleep can impact how our bodies will respond to COVID-19,” she says. “Lack of sleep can impair the function of our immune system, thus impairing our body’s response to an infection by a virus.”

To help you sleep better during this troubling time, Dr. Sharma recommends the following six tips: