“It’s the most wonderful time of the year” — until someone gets hurt or sick. Yes, even in the most joyous of times, it’s good to be prepared to ward off any potential illness or injury that could get in the way of kids’ jingle-belling during this festive season.

Dr. Resham Batra, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, says that it is possible to create a safe and healthy holiday for the little ones in your life. She recommends these seven tips:

Take care with holiday gatherings

During the winter months, and especially during the holidays, rates of illnesses increase. This is due in large part because we’re more likely to be indoors and around more people, attending parties and events.

According to Dr. Batra, like last year, we have to be especially careful this holiday season about exposure to the coronavirus. Continuing to follow public health measures to protect your family from COVID-19 remains important. So, as you plan your holiday get-togethers, be sure to:

Limit gatherings to small groups.

Refrain from attending parties, performances and events if anyone is sick.

Hold gatherings outdoors, especially if not everyone in attendance is vaccinated.

Maintain regular sleep and eating routines

While the holidays provide a lot of excitement and distraction for kids, having a consistent schedule remains important to keeping immune defenses up. Try to adhere to regular bedtimes so schedules don’t get disrupted. Also, allow for one or two days of holiday eating, but then resume a regular diet of healthy foods.

“Adults should also try to get enough rest during the holidays to reduce their stress level, as high stress could also affect the care of the children in the house,” Dr. Batra says.

Pay attention to your tots’ toys

Gifts of new toys are sure to delight but on the rare occasion, they can also be a source of danger. Here’s how to keep playtime full of joy:

Select toys that are age-appropriate for your child and keep toys with small pieces, and toys meant for older children, away from younger children.

Be extra cautious with electronic toys that have button batteries. The battery compartments on toys should be secured with tape, as batteries are dangerous if swallowed or placed in the nose or ears.

Remove tags, strings and ribbons from toys before giving them to young children.

Check company websites for toy recalls as well as the Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls page.

Watch for fire hazards

Lights are all aglow at the holidays, creating an increased risk of fire. Dr. Batra advises following these recommendations to safely enjoy the warmth of the season:

If you have a real tree, ensure it is sturdy, secure and always filled with water so it doesn't dry out. Keep the tree away from all heat sources, such as outlets, radiators and portable heaters, as a dry tree is a fire hazard.

If you have an artificial tree, check that it is made of fire-retardant material.

Never leave kids alone with lighted candles, matches, lighters or fireplaces.

Avoid overloading electrical outlets; turn off all holiday lights and blow out candles before going to bed; and make sure all fire detectors in your home are working.

Review your family emergency plan in case of a fire.

Supervise decorating

What would the holidays be without decorations? Even with this fun activity, it’s important to be vigilant to steer clear of unwanted poisons and pokes.

If you’re planning on decorating, remember these tips:

Children should be closely supervised if they are helping to decorate. Use unbreakable decorations where possible and securely hang decorations on the walls.

Keep plants such as holly, mistletoe, Jerusalem cherry and poinsettias away from children, as they are poisonous if ingested.

Decorate with LED lights if possible — bubble lights contain a chemical inside that is toxic if the light is broken — and avoid decorations that contain lead.

Avoid artificial snow sprays, which can be irritating to the lungs if breathed in, and wear gloves if decorating with “angel hair” spun glass, as it can irritate the eyes and skin.

Practice food and drink safety

Food and drink safety can be another area of concern this time of year. Stick to these guidelines to keep harm at bay:

Kids should stay away from the stove and oven while they are in use. Cook on back burners when possible and turn pot handles toward the back of the range, out of kids’ reach.

Keep bowls of nuts and small candies away from very young children as they could be choking hazards.

Drinking alcohol is more prevalent during the holidays. Be sure to remove all empty and partially empty cups promptly so kids don't try any of those beverages to imitate adult behaviors.

Nurture emotional well-being

In addition to securing your child’s physical environment, don’t forget to take time for some inward reflection as well.

“Remember emotional well-being is just as important as physical health, especially during this time of year,” reminds Dr. Batra. “Overall, kids and adults should enjoy the holidays for what they are meant for — spending time with friends and loved ones.”

To cultivate comfort and joy, she recommends the following:

Focus on one thing at a time, whether it’s shopping, cooking or get-togethers. Pay attention to what is happening in the moment — notice and talk about how you’re feeling at the time.

When giving to others, get the kids involved — volunteer at a nursing home, donate a holiday meal or toy to those less fortunate, or create cards for members of the armed forces who can’t be with their families during the holidays.

Encourage your kids to make gifts for loved ones instead of spending lots of money. These types of gifts are often more treasured and can help kids understand the true meaning of the holidays.

By setting the stage for safety and good health, while nurturing your child’s emotional well-being, you’re sure to make this time of year the “hap-happiest season of all!”