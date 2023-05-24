Women lead busy lives, from careers and family to everything in between. But it’s important for women to take time to focus on themselves.

Every year, Sharp hosts its Sharp Women’s Health Conference to help women do just that. The interactive event is designed to give women information and tools to help them lead a healthy, balanced life.

“Women sometimes put their own health and wellness on the back burner because they’re busy taking care of everyone else,” says Lara Diamond Phillips, manager of partnerships and strategic events at Sharp HealthCare. “But self-care is not an indulgence, it’s a necessity.”

This year's daylong conference, to be held June 24, features continental breakfast, gourmet lunch, inspirational keynote speakers, 26 informative breakout sessions, opportunity drawings and a gift bag. The event’s exhibit hall will include multiple health screenings; informational booths; and pampering booths, offering massage, facials, makeovers and more.

The breakout sessions, each 45 minutes, will cover an array of health and wellness topics, and attendees can choose the ones that interest them most. From nutrition and exercise, to addressing specific health conditions, stress and sleep issues, there is something for everyone. Additionally, multiple interactive sessions, a favorite among past attendees, will include self-defense and strength training.

Choose to be “Present Over Perfect”

According to Phillips, this year’s theme is “Present Over Perfect.” When people — especially women — are busy striving for the “perfect outcome,” the journey, along with any happiness which may lie in the process, can be missed, she says. Event attendees will be invited to look at the landscape of their lives and what it might look like to slow down, leave behind the pressure to be perfect, and begin the life-changing practice of being present.

The event’s keynote speaker Kelly Corrigan — writer, journalist and host of the PBS series, “Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan” — is the perfect person to inspire attendees to find balance — and themselves. Corrigan is known for connecting with her audiences in an intimate and empowering way.

“We can’t wait to bring our theme to life,” says Phillips. “So clock out; grab your mom, sister or a friend; and join us to learn, laugh, and get inspired to slow down and appreciate the many gifts that come with being present.”

The 2023 Sharp Women’s Health Conference is Saturday, June 24 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. For more information and to register, visit sharp.com/womensevent or call 1-800-82-SHARP.