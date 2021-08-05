If you are the parent of a small child who enjoys a fun summer swim, you are likely aware of the risk of drowning and eager to learn the best prevention methods. However, it’s not just parents of young children who should be aware because drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among all children and teens in the U.S.

In fact, according to a recent American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) study, along with toddlers, male adolescents represent one of the two groups at greatest risk of drowning. While most children who experience nonfatal drowning do recover, severe long-term brain injuries and even death can occur when a child experiences too much time under water or when resuscitation efforts are delayed.

“Unfortunately, due to our proximity to miles of oceanfront and the proliferation of backyard and neighborhood swimming pools, San Diego sees young victims of drowning, which are preventable, far more often than we’d like,” says Dr. Resham Batra, a board-certified pediatrician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “The AAP hopes that in having an increased understanding of who is at greatest risk of drowning and how to prevent further drownings, parents will be better prepared to keep their children safe around water.”

To keep children of all ages and genders safe, here are some fast facts from the AAP about drowning risk and prevention that all parents should know.

The children at greatest risk:

Toddlers. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in children age 1 through 4 in the U.S., surpassing birth defects as the most common cause.



Boys. Approximately 75% of childhood drowning victims are boys. Among adolescents, the rate of drowning death is almost 10 times higher among boys than girls.



Adolescents. Older kids are more likely to drown in natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, and the presence of peers can lead to more risk-taking, overestimation of skills, and use of substances such as alcohol.



Black children. Among youth under age 18, drownings were highest among Black children. Drownings among American Indian and Alaska Native children follow close behind.

Where drownings most often occur:

Tubs and buckets. Most infants drown in bathtubs and large buckets. Infant bathtubs, bathtub seats and rings are often contributing factors, especially when there is a lack of supervision.



Pools. Most preschoolers drown in swimming pools, often due to unexpected and unsupervised access to pools. While white children are most likely to die in residential pools, Black children are more likely to die in a public pool, often at a hotel.



Hot tubs and spas. Getting trapped or entangled in a pool, hot tub or spa drain is also a drowning danger, often due to a child swimming too close to a drain, or playing with an open drain and becoming trapped by the strong suction.

How to prevent drownings:

Barriers. All pools should have a fence or wall at least 4 feet high surrounding all four sides, or a secure pool cover. If a house serves as the fourth side of the barrier, doors leading to the pool should have alarms. Parents should be aware that inflatable or portable pools are not often protected by barriers and are easy for small children to fall into.



Supervision. Adult presence and undivided attention are vital to preventing a drowning. An adult should always be within arm’s reach, pay constant attention, avoid using alcohol or drugs, and never leave children unattended or under the watch of another child.



Swim lessons. While the AAP does not currently recommend infant swim lessons, children age 1 and up can be introduced to water-safety habits and swim-readiness skills. All children should learn to swim when they are developmentally ready for formal lessons.



Safety equipment. Drain entrapment and entanglement can be prevented by the use of special drain covers, safety vacuum release systems and other techniques. Parents should encourage kids to stay away from drains, and ensure all pools have drain covers before allowing children to swim.



Life jackets. Children should wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, even if they know how to swim, and nonswimmers and beginners are also advised to wear them in and around pools. Boaters of all ages should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

It is important to note that many parents surveyed by the AAP had misconceptions about what drowning looks and sounds like. Parents thought they would hear their child splashing, crying or calling for help if they were in trouble. Unfortunately, drowning is silent and often occurs quickly.

“Drowning can happen very quickly, even with adults present,” Dr. Batra says. “Young children, nonswimmers and beginners require close and attentive supervision at all times when near water.”

Dr. Batra recommends that parents talk with their child’s doctor to see if they are developmentally ready for swim-preparedness classes or swim lessons. “Knowing the drowning risks and precautions, and preparing your children for safely being in and around water, can save their lives,” she says.

For more information on water safety, visit the AAP’s website.