Parents worldwide are helping children of all ages cope with the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Small children yearn to go to their favorite playground, school-aged children are missing the other kids and teachers at school, and teens can’t wait to get back to activities and friends. However, one group is feeling especially challenged by stay-at-home orders: college students who were forced to return home to complete their academic year online.

“College students who have faced the closing of their campuses and moving back home are experiencing a range of emotions,” says Maricar Jenkins, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “These include anger, fear, disappointment, sadness and loneliness, to name just a few.”

Not only do these students have to adapt to taking rigorous college courses online and away from campus resources — access to professors, jobs, research materials, laboratories and other facilities — but they have left the sense of community they created at school. They were swiftly removed from their regular daily activities — both academic and recreational — and the freedoms they were enjoying outside the family home.

“Young adults are trying to establish their independence and autonomy,” Jenkins says. “They have likely gotten used to living on their own, coming and going as they please, and following their own schedule. Returning home and having to follow house rules, share space with other adults and siblings, and not having the freedom to socialize is upsetting.”

What’s more, the people whom students consider their primary support system and see daily on campus and in classes are no longer in their lives the way they were a month ago, which can trigger feelings of sadness and loneliness. They are also forced to adjust to different schedules.

“College-aged kids are typically nocturnal,” Jenkins says. “They might spend most of the day asleep in their rooms and then, when the rest of the house is ready to wind down, they are actually winding up — exercising, making a meal and socializing — which might lead to conflict at home.”



What parents — and college kids — should expect

All these changes might lead to some struggles for young adults and their families. Parents, who might be feeling the strain of having adult children back in the home, may have to adjust their expectations and be willing to forgive some behaviors:

Parents might see young adults withdraw, shut down and even act out. They might appear restless and irritable. Their moods may shift from day to day, even hour to hour. They might feel sad one day, then relieved and comforted to be at home and in familiar surroundings with their families the next.

Parents should expect their college-aged children to gravitate toward hibernating in their own space and spending a lot of time on their phones and computers, both due to the online classes they are taking and as a way to stay connected with their friends.

Parents should not expect older kids to jump right back into their previous roles as a part of the family unit under one roof. However, delegating household tasks outside of their online class time — grocery shopping, meal preparation, clean up and laundry — is appropriate.

Parents should be prepared for young adults not being able — or willing — to completely understand and agree with social distancing and stay-at-home orders. They may still want to plan social gatherings, which could create conflict in households that are strictly following the precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

How everyone can cope when a college kid comes home

“This is a difficult situation for everyone involved,” Jenkins says. “It is important to be kind and gentle with your children, as well as with yourself. Remember, taking care of yourself first is essential to taking care of others.”

Jenkins recommends that both parents and children practice self-care:

Connect with your own support system, especially those who are sharing your experience. Share resources, tips and support. Students can look to the college for virtual mental health and academic advising support.

Communicate with those living in your household. Express your feelings, such as "I'm feeling overwhelmed." And ask for what you need, such as "I need help with planning dinner tonight because I have a work call at 3 pm." Or, your student may ask, “Can I do the dishes tomorrow night instead of tonight because I have a paper due in the morning?”

Ask how others are adjusting and validate their experience. "I know this week would have been your graduation week and the party we had planned is canceled. I wonder how you are feeling about that? Can we plan another celebration for August?"

And, if your children cannot seem to manage their negative feelings about having to move home, parents might have to remind them that moving out of college dorms, staying home and following stay-at-home orders is an act of kindness and responsibility. When anyone — parent or child — has the thought that being stuck at home with their family is difficult, thinking about someone in the exact situation across the nation and globe can make you feel connected to others.

“The idea that we are all in this together has the potential to change what we are saying to ourselves from, ‘I am being forced to do things I do not want to do, and should not have to do,’ to ‘I am contributing, along with millions of others, to the greater good,’” Jenkins says. “Yes, we are all part of something that is hard. And it is temporary."



Talk to your doctor if you or your child are experiencing excessive sadness, anxiety or worry for an extended period.