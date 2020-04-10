The Foundations of Sharp HealthCare, in coordination with the Sharp Highly Infectious Disease Committee, have created the Sharp COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to support the incredible efforts by doctors, nurses, clinical and hospital support staff, and team members at Sharp who are working tirelessly to treat patients with COVID-19.

The fund helps provide resources for medical equipment and supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and treatment tents, as well as training and other professional resources to support the direct care of all Sharp patients.

“The people of Sharp are some of the bravest and most dedicated among us,” says Bill Littlejohn,

senior vice president and chief executive officer of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. “This is our way of showing them that they have the unwavering support of those we serve in the San Diego community.”

According to Littlejohn, the generosity already demonstrated by local individuals, families and corporations has been overwhelming, and more is donated each day. In addition to financial support, more than 100,000 units of PPE — much-needed masks, gloves, gowns, goggles and face shields — have also been donated.

Help support health care heroes

The extraordinary community support allows Sharp to make emergency grants and distributions to Sharp departments and hospitals that are on the front lines of responding to the world’s most serious health crisis. Donations to the fund are encouraged and can be made by visiting the Foundations of Sharp website.

“These are indeed challenging times,” Littlejohn says. “We are thankful for a generous community helping to enable Sharp team members to continue delivering the very best care to our patients, supporting their families and being there for each other in the face of adversity.”

